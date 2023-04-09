EXCLUSIVE! Lucy Kennedy reveals she would host The Late Late Show on ONE condition

Lucy Kennedy has revealed she would love to host The Late Late Show, but only on one condition.

Ryan Tubridy will host his final Late Late Show on May 26th, after 14 years at the helm.

Although Lucy previously told Goss.ie she wasn’t interested in the gig, she has since had a change of tune, but would only say yes to the job if she could host the RTÉ chat show alongside Baz Ashmawy or Dáithí Ó Sé.

She told us: “If the Late Late changed its format, would I host it with Baz? Hands down, yes. Baz is a male me. We’ve the exact same sense of humour and he loves people, he’s a softie like me.”

“The same with Dáithí Ó Sé, if he was in the running for the Late Late gig and I was asked to do it with him, yes please! He’s someone else who I have professional chemistry with.”

“Maybe that’s the thing to do, maybe RTÉ should have a male AND a female presenter on the Late Late. Why not?”

When asked who else she thinks would be a good replacement for Ryan, Lucy told us: “I would’ve liked Miriam O’Callaghan out of everybody. She has interviewed me a few times and she has a lovely way about her.”

“She’s also great craic, and is well able to handle let’s say a Love Islander and then, with her political background, she could also take on the more serious stuff. Miriam would have definitely been my first choice.”

“I also think Dara O’Briain would be brilliant. He’s got the same self-deprecating humour as Ryan, and he’s highly intelligent. He’s very funny, great craic, and very experienced. He’s got young kids as well, so he’d be great for The Toy Show. So I think Dara O’Briain would be a great choice.”

She added: “I’m not just saying this because he’s a close friend, but whoever replaces Ryan Tubridy is filling such massive boots. I think people realise now how versatile he was.”

“He could interview somebody like me and then Gerry Adams, and then he could move onto a parent who lost a child, he is just so versatile.”

“I think the reason different people’s names are being linked to the Late Late gig every day now is because RTÉ are finding it very hard to find the new Ryan Tubridy. And that’s because he does not exist. There’s only one Ryan.”

“There’s so much pressure on whoever replaces him because he was The Late Late Show. And with The Toy Show in particular, there’s just huge pressure on the next presenter.”