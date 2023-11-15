EXCLUSIVE! Irish social media star Eric Roberts lands role in major new Netflix series

Irish social media star Eric Roberts has landed a role in a major new Netflix series, Goss.ie can exclusively reveal.

The Donegal native will appear as one of 456 contestants in Squid Game: The Challenge, which will premiere on the streaming service on November 22nd.

The content creator, who boasts over 587k TikTok followers and 251k followers on Instagram, will compete to win the largest cash prize in reality TV history – $4.56 million.

A well-placed source told Goss.ie that Eric filmed the show over a year ago, but has been sworn to secrecy over his part in the programme.

They told us: “This is such an incredible opportunity for Eric to branch out into an international market.”

“He took a huge leap when he quit his job as a full-time special needs assistant earlier this year, so this has proved he made the right decision to focus on his career as an entertainer.

“This is just the beginning of Eric’s TV career, and who knows what doors this could open for him.”

It’s a blink and you miss it moment, but Eric can actually be seen in the show’s official trailer teaching his fellow contestants a dance at 1:47 mins.

The new series is based on Netflix’s biggest ever show, Squid Game, a fictional drama which followed 456 broke people recruited to compete in a series of children’s games to win a $40 million cash prize.

However, as the plot unfolded, contestants learned the competition was much more sinister than they realised, as it was a case of play or die.

Netflix is now bringing the global phenomenon to life with the biggest reality competition series ever, Squid Game: The Challenge.

With both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million.

As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed.

The 10-episode competition series, filmed in the UK, will premiere on November 22nd.

The scripted drama Squid Game holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere.