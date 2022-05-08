Everything you need to know about the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards

It’s A Sin leads the nominations with 11 nods, while Landscapers has received 7 nominations.

Help, Time and We Are Lady Parts all received 6 nominations, while Netflix’s hit comedy series Sex Education has received 5 nods.

See the full list of nominees below:

Mini-Series

It’s A Sin

Landscapers

Stephen

Time

Drama Series

In My Skin

The Night Stalker

Unforgotten

Vigil

Leading Actress

Denise Gough, Too Close

Emily Watson, Too Close

Jodie Comer, Help

Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

Lydia West, It’s A Sin

Niamh Algar, Deceit

Leading Actor

David Thewlis, Landscapers

Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin

Samuel Adewunmi, You Don’t Know Me

Stephen Graham, Help

Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson, Help

Céline Buckens, Showtrial

Emily Mortimer, The Pursuit Of Love

Jessica Plummer The Girl Before

Leah Harvey, Foundation

Tahirah Sharif, The Tower

Supporting Actor

Callum Scott Howells, It’s a Sin

David Carlyle, It’s A Sin

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Nonso Anozie, Sweet Tooth

Omari Douglas, It’s A Sin

Stephen Graham, Time

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood, Sex Education

Aisling Bea, This Way Up

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Rose Matafeo, Starstruck

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats

Joe Gilgun, Brassic

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Samson Kayo, Bloods

Steve Coogan, This Time With Alan Partridge

Scripted Comedy

Alma’s Not Normal

Motherland

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts

Single Drama

Death Of England: Face To Face

Help

I Am Victoria

Together

International

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Mare Of Easttown

Squid Game

Succession

The Underground Railroad

Writer: Drama

Jack Thorne, Help

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Kayleigh Llewellyn, In My Skin

Russell T. Davies, It’s A Sin

Writer: Comedy

Nathan Bryon, Paul Doolan, Bloods

Nida Manzoor, We Are Lady Parts

Stephen Merchant, Emma Jane Unsworth, The Outlaws

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal

Director: Fiction

Lewis Arnold, Time

Marc Munden, Help

Peter Hoar, It’s A Sin

Will Sharpe, Landscapers

Director: Factual

Arthur Cary, Surviving 9/11

James Newton, Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles

James Newton, Grenfell: The Untold Story

Jamie Roberts, Four Hours At The Capitol

Editing: Fiction

Andrew John Mclelland, Line Of Duty

Dominic Strevens, A Very British Scandal

Elen Pierce Lewis, Landscapers

Sarah Brewerton, It’s A Sin

Editing: Factual

Anna Price, Pandemic

Danny Collins, Mark Hammill, 9/11: Inside The President’s War Room

Doug Bryson, Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Emma Lysaght, Grenfell: The Untold Story

Emerging Talent: Factual

Adam Brown (Director), Into The Storm: Surfing To Survive

Hugh Davies (Producer), Football’s Darkest Secret: The End Of Silence

Poppy Begum (Director), Queens Of Rap

Sophie Cunningham (Director/Producer), Look Away

Emerging Talent: Fiction

Adjani Salmon (Writer), Dreaming Whilst Black

Nathan Bryon (Writer), Bloods

Nida Manzoor (Writer/Director), We Are Lady Parts

Runyararo Mapfumo (Director), Sex Education

Scripted Casting

Aisha Bywaters, We Are Lady Parts

Andy Pryor, It’s A Sin

Beverley Keogh, David Martin, Time

Lauren Evans, Sex Education

Director: Multi-Camera

Matthew Griffiths, Six Nations Rugby: Wales V England

Nikki Parsons, Strictly Come Dancing

Paul Dugdale, Glastonbury Festival: Live At Worthy Farm

Paul Mcnamara, ITV Racing: The Grand National

Costume Design

Adam Howe, The Serpent (Episode 1)

Ian Fulcher, A Very British Scandal

PC Williams, We Are Lady Parts

Sinéad Kidao, The Pursuit Of Love

Make Up & Hair Design

Catherine Scoble, A Very British Scandal

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, The Nevers

Deb Watson, Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower, The Witcher

Lin Davie, Laura Flynn, It’s A Sin

Original Music

Arthur Sharpe, Landscapers

Carly Paradis, Line Of Duty

Jonathan ‘Elevated’Olorunfemi, The Outsiders

Natalie Holt, Loki

Sound: Fiction

Howard Bargroff, Judi Lee-Headman, Harry Barnes, Oliver Brierley, Adam Armitage, Jamie Caple, Intergalactic

James Bain, Robert Farr, Matthew Collinge, Matt Davies, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne, The Witcher (Episode 1)

Sound Team, A Very British Scandal

Conrad Fletcher, Julian Gough, Andy James, Andy Payne, The Funeral Of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh

Doug Dreger, Andrew Yarme, Nick Fry, Steve Speed, Hugh Dwan, James Evans, Formula 1: Drive To Survive

Kate Hopkins, Jonny Crew, Paul Ackerman, Graham Wild, Earth At Night In Colour

Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Nas Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Hak Kim, Claire Ellis, 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan

Race Around Britain

The Ranganation

Entertainment Craft Team

Chris Power, Mark Busk-Cowley, Andy Milligan, Shereen Shimmin, Catherine Land, Gurdip Mahal, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Dave Davey, Elizabeth Honan, Benn Wyldeck, Casey Antwis, The Masked Singer

David Bishop, Patrick Doherty, David Newton, Catherine Land, Richard Sillitto, Tom Young, Strictly Come Dancing

Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Simon Haw, Andrew Stokes, The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

Current Affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin

Four Hours At The Capitol

The Men Who Sell Football

Trump Takes On The World

Daytime

The Chase

Moneybags

Richard Osman’s House Of Games

Steph’s Packed Lunch

Photography: Factual

Doug Anderson, Alex Vail, Tiny World (Reef)

James Incledon, Liverpool Narcos

John Shier, Dawson Dunning, Earth At Night In Colour

Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi, My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan

Photography & Lighting: Fiction

Erik Wilson, Landscapers

James Friend, Your Honor

Mark Wolf, Time

Oli Russell, Sex Education

Production Design

Cristina Casali, Landscapers

Cristina Casali, The Pursuit Of Love

François-Renaud Labarthe, The Serpent

Tom Sayer, Vigil

Entertainment Performance

Alison Hammond, I Can See Your Voice

Big Zuu, Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Joe Lycett, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back

Michael Mcintyre, Michael Mcintyre’s The Wheel

Sean Lock, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown

Entertainment Programme

An Audience With Adele Adele

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing

Factual Programme

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime

9/11: One Day In America

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles

Uprising

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Sort Your Life Out

The Great British Sewing Bee

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects

Adam Inglis, Tom Payne, Sam Livingstone, Silja Momsen-Livingstone, Earth At Night In Colour

Dadi Einarsson, Gavin Round, Aleksandar Pejic, Oliver Cubbage, Stefano Pepin, Jet Omoshebi, The Witcher (Episode 1)

Jean-Claude Deguara, Milk Vfx, Egg Vfx, Gareth Spensley, Real Sfx, Intergalactic

Rob Harvey, Rasik Gorecha, Sam Reed, Alex Marlow, John Kennedy, Katherine Jamieson, Black Holes: Heart Of Darkness

Titles & Graphic Identity

Ceri Sampson, Adam Wells, Steve Waugh, Lions Series: South Africa 2021

Hello Yes, Gary Redford All, Creatures Great And Small

Paul Mcdonnell, Hugo Moss, Ben Hanbury, Tamsin Mcgee, Around The World In 80 Days

Tim Jones, James Cross, Fantasista Utamaro, Ron Chakraborty, Kenji Kawai, Factory Fifteen, Tokyo 2020

Live Event

The Brit Awards 2021

The Earthshot Prize 2021

The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

Springwatch 2021

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Black To Front

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum

ITV News At Ten: Storming Of The Capitol

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame

Reality & Constructed Factual

Gogglebox

Married At First Sight

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK

The Dog House

Short Form Programme

Hollyoaks Saved My Life

Our Land

People You May Know

Please Help

Single Documentary

9/11: Inside The President’s War Room

Grenfell: The Untold Story

My Childhood, My Country

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Holby City P

Specialist Factual

Black Power: A British Story Of Resistance

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

The Missing Children

Silenced: The Hidden Story Of Disabled Britain

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ITV Racing: The Grand National

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England V Denmark

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (Voted For By The Public)

An Audience With Adele, Adele’s Surprised By The Teacher Who Changed Her Life

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Ant And Dec Dig At Downing Street’s Lockdown Parties

It’s A Sin Colin’s Devastating Aids Diagnosis

Rupaul’s Drag Race Uk ‘Uk Hun?’ – Bimini’s Verse

Squid Game Red Light, Green Light Game

Strictly Come Dancing Rose And Giovanni’s Silent Dance