Eamonn Holmes ‘hurt beyond belief’ after Gogglebox edits out clip of him speaking about his dad’s death

The presenter and his wife Ruth Langsford appeared on the show's celebrity special on Friday night

Eamonn Holmes has revealed he’s “hurt beyond belief” after Gogglebox edited out a clip of him speaking about his dad’s death.

The TV presenter and his wife Ruth Langsford appeared on the show’s celebrity special on Friday night, and the couple came under fire after they seemed to make light of a serious scene.

As they watched a young man on BBC’s Ambulance give his father CPR, viewers were outraged when the hosting duo joked about the time Ruth went into labour with their son Jack.

After facing backlash on social media, Eamonn took to Twitter to slam Gogglebox producers for editing out a heartbreaking conversation he had with his wife as they watched BBC’s Ambulance.

In reply to a number of complaints

Eamonn tweeted: “In reply to a number of complaints…. I am hurt beyond belief that @C4Gogglebox chose not to use me talking about my father dying from a Heart Attack at the side of a road and replace it with a funny story following a young lad giving his Father CPR. Idiotic and cruel edit.”

In a second tweet, Eamonn called out Studio Lambert for how he was portrayed in the episode.

He said: “So following a tragedy that has forever haunted my family, I am in no mood for criticising holier than thou mouthpieces on here who haven’t gone through what we did.”

“I had nothing but praise and emotion for the Ambulance control room TV programme. An atrocious edit @StudioLambert.”

Eamonn added: “How my Father died was a particularly horrible experience for my Mother, my younger brother and his friend who were all in the car.”

“The resuscitation in The BBC Ambulance programme was as close as could be to my Dad’s passing. Yet I am the one edited to make it look like a laugh.”

After fans jumped to support the This Morning hosts, Eamonn tweeted: “Thank you everyone for seeing what happened tonight. Just awful that it did and that I have had to explain.”

“Anyone who works in The Ambulance Service or who has experienced the impact of Sudden Death will understand. I now need to put my phone down. Goodnight

🙏🙏🙏😔.”