Dorit Kemsley opens up about her ‘life-changing’ home invasion on ITV’s Loose Women

Dorit Kemsley has opened up about her “life-changing” home invasion on ITV’s Loose Women.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in October 2021, while her husband PK was away in London and the couple’s two young children were asleep in the house.

The intruders ransacked the house for about 20 minutes, stealing all of the 47-year-old’s jewellery and handbags.

Speaking to the panel on Loose Women, alongside her friend Boy George, Dorit admitted that the last two years have been “very, very difficult.”

Opening up about the traumatic experience, the mother-of-two said: “It was very, very scary. It changed my life.”

“But panto came to me eight months ago and I was in the throes of it.”

Denise Welch chimed in: “Because you have PTSD, of course you do as a result.”

Dorit went on: “Exactly, I was in the throes of PTSD. And really you know, I’ve always been a go getter and taking on projects and I love working. I’ve worked since I was 12 years old.

“And you know, after the home invasion, I really obviously took a step back and was dealing with the mental emotional damage, that is, you know, comes with PTSD.”

“And so I like to put 150% of myself into projects and I really didn’t feel like I had that of myself to give. So it’s been two years,” she concluded.

According to the Daily Mail, Dorit was asleep in her Encino Hills home when three men broke in at 11pm on in October 2021.

A source told the publication that two of the suspects walked into Dorit’s bedroom and she woke to them at the of end of her bed.

Her children Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were asleep in the house, and she reportedly begged the robbers: “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me. I’m a mother.”

Shortly after the incident, Dorit took to her Instagram and released a statement.

She wrote: “As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience. I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming.”

“My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed. My family now needs to start the healing process.”

“I have thrown myself into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible. With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work with through the trauma.”

“I’m so grateful to the LAPD for their care and attention. Thank you again for all your support.”