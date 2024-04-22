Dominic West reveals kissing ‘scandal’ with Lily James helped him understand Prince Charles role

Dominic West has revealed that his infamous kissing scandal with Lily James helped him understand his role as Prince Charles in the Netflix Hit, The Crown.

The actor played the role of the Prince of Wales in the popular streaming series, whose storyline often focused on his relationships with Princess Diana and Camilla Parker Bowles.

In the final season, viewers saw Dominic’s character deal with countless scandals in the press about his relationships, and it seems the storyline was very close to home for the British actor.

In October 2020, Dominic and Cinderella actress Lily were spotted kissing in Itlay when filming Emily Mortimer’s adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s novel The Pursuit Of Love for the BBC.

He told The Times: “I’d had a very acute understanding of what it’s like to feel the horror of your name or your photo in the newspapers.”

“There is that dreadful freezing moment when something is revealed about you. I think anyone can understand how that feels.”

“But I’d been through it and it must have informed how I approached it. That gut feeling of horror isn’t something you get inured to,” he added.

Back in 2020, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair enjoyed a scooter ride in the Italian capital, with Dominic kissing Lily’s neck while out for lunch.

According to The Sun at the time, the pair spent two nights at “a suite at the top of swanky Hotel De La Ville in Rome”.

The news came after Lily and her on-off boyfriend since 2014 Matt Smith reportedly called it quits, with a pal telling The Sun: “Lily and Matt were a picture-perfect couple for years but there are just some differences they haven’t been able to get past.”

“They have gone back and forth this year trying to sort things out between them because they both have so much love for each other.”

Following the release of the pictures, Dominic publically supported his wife Catherine FitzGerald – the couple released a statement saying they were “very much still together.”

In a staged moment in front of photographers outside their house, they left a handwritten note signed by the pair: “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you.”

The English actor has been married to the Irish landscape designer since 2010.

The couple share four children together.