Doireann Garrihy teases her new romance in new interview

Doireann Garrihy has teased her new romance in a new interview.

The new Dancing with the Stars host sparked rumours she’s dating comedian Mark Mehigan earlier this month, after the pair enjoyed a night away together at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel.

The 2FM Breakfast presenter was then spotted on a romantic stroll with her rumoured beau in Dún Laoghaire last week, fueling the rumours.

Amid the speculation, Doireann spoke to Irish Country Magazine about how she’s happier than ever in her 30s, and how she’s enjoying success in both her professional life and her love life.

She told the magazine: “Romantic love wasn’t part of my plan for 2023 but as all the best lyricists and poets will tell you, you can’t plan for that kind of thing.”

Doireann and Mark’s rumoured romance comes after she split from her boyfriend Paddy Wilson back in March, after three years together.

Mark hosts popular podcast The Sunday Roast, which he started in November 2019.

The Foxrock native, who is managed by talent agency Matchstick, previously worked as a writer for the BBC.

Take a listen to our latest episode of The Gosscast, where we chat about the biggest showbiz stories of the year. The breakups, the makeups and the most shocking celeb moments of 2022.