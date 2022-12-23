Doireann Garrihy fuels rumours she’s dating comedian Mark Mehigan

Doireann Garrihy has fuelled rumours she’s dating comedian Mark Mehigan.

The new Dancing with the Stars host enjoyed a night away at the luxury Powerscourt Hotel with Mark last week, after splitting from her boyfriend Paddy Wilson earlier this year.

On Thursday, the TV presenter was spotted on a romantic stroll with her rumoured new beau in Dún Laoghaire.

Mark shared a photo with her dog Bertie on his Instagram Story, while Doireann shared a snap of her King Charles pooch on the pier.

Doireann and Mark were first linked last week when they both shared photos from the Powerscourt Hotel in Co. Wicklow on the same night.

Adding fuel to the fire, some of Doireann’s famous friends hinted at her new romance when she shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram.

James Kavanagh commented: “Now that’s a dress to Mark the occasion .”

Meanwhile, Joanne McNally wrote: “Love the dress but what’s the mark on your leg?”

Mark hosts popular podcast The Sunday Roast, which he started in November 2019.

The Foxrock native, who is managed by talent agency Matchstick, previously worked as a writer for the BBC.

Doireann and Mark’s rumoured romance comes after she split from her boyfriend Paddy Wilson back in March, after three years together.