Des Bishop announces his engagement to reality star Hannah Berner

The couple have been dating for less than a year

Des Bishop has announced his engagement to Hannah Berner.

The couple have been dating for just nine months, after meeting during the first coronavirus lockdown in America.

Taking to Instagram, the comedian posted a photo of him and Hannah flashing her sparkly engagement ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Des Bishop (@desbishop)

He captioned the post: “When you know, you know. Laughs for life @beingbernz.”

Hannah, best known for appearing on the popular Bravo series Summer House, also shared the same photo on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Thanks for the engagement shoot mom! Love you @desbishop.”

Back in October, Des opened up about how he met Hannah last year, during an appearance on The Six O’Clock Show.

The 45-year-old said: “We were following each other but actually, I didn’t know she was following me.”

“Then one day I noticed that she was isolating quite close to where I am, and then I checked and I saw that she was following me.”

“So I said, ‘Oh she must be interested,’ and I just asked if she wanted to meet for coffee and that was the beginning of our romance.”

“Then we had a very difficult seven weeks where she was filming something, so I didn’t see her for seven weeks after two and a half weeks of a sort of intense fling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Des Bishop (@desbishop)

Des explained that Hannah was filming a Bravo reality show called Summer House, where she had to live with another guy she had a “fling” with before.

Ad

“In our situation, it felt rushed, because of Corona you spend a lot of time together and also because she was going into this reality show so we knew she only had two and a half weeks,” he said.

“She was going into this reality show where, in the previous season, she had actually had a pretty strong fling with one of the guys in the house so there was a lot going on.”

“I was looking to lockdown the connection before she went in there,” Des admitted.

Despite only knowing each other for a few months, Des and Hannah decided to move in together last summer.

The comedian said: “I have never lived full time with someone. I was actually engaged before and we had a place together in London but I didn’t live there…”

“It was kind of a long-distance relationship so this is really the first time I have ever lived with somebody. We’re only two weeks in but I have already filled a full 18-meter dumpster with my crap and all the stereotypes of a woman moving in with you are happening.”