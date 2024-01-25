Cillian Murphy’s father has the most Irish reaction to his Oscar nomination

Cillian Murphy’s father had the most Irish reaction to his Oscar nomination.

The Cork native has been nominated for Best Actor at this year’s Academy Awards for his role in Oppenheimer.

The actor will go up against Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) in his category.

Speaking with Helen Ní Shé on RTÉ’s Raidió na Gaeltachta, Cillian’s father Breandán Ó Murchú said that while he is “very pleased for him”, he doesn’t like to say he is proud of him “because it’s his achievement, not ours”.

“We don’t like to make too much fuss about him,” he continued.

“He’s got a job like the sons and daughters of other people, and the difference – he gets a lot of publicity. All the same, we’re so happy for him and pleased.”

Cillian was at his family home in Ballintemple, Co. Cork when the nominations were announced.

His dad said: “We were all here… We were all together and we had a cup of tea and the story came and we were delighted.”

Breandán also revealed its unlikely that he and his wife will travel to LA for the Oscars in March, but they will “make him a cake” when he returns to Ireland.