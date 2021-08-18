Charlotte Crosby ‘splits from boyfriend Liam Beaumont’ after over a year together

Charlotte Crosby has reportedly split from her boyfriend Liam Beaumont, after over a year together.

The couple started dating last February, after meeting through a mutual friend in Dubai.

Sadly, it looks like their romance has come to an end following a series of “bitter rows”.

A source told The Sun: “Charlotte and Liam are over – and she’s kicked him out of her house.”

“They did seem like the perfect couple and after they met in February last year they were head-over-heels in love.”

“But like so many other couples, their relationship was born – and evolved – during lockdown which meant they were always together and life was pretty easy.”

“Now the world has opened up again and it’s become pretty clear they are different people with different goals,” the insider continued.

“Over the past few weeks they’ve had some pretty bitter rows and it all came to a head last week. Charlotte told Liam to pack his bags and he’s now moved out.”

“She is being supported by her friends and family. Obviously no break up is easy but this one feels particularly tough because Charlotte and Liam had been so happy in their little bubble,” the source added.

The former Geordie Shore star has deleted all photos of Liam from her Instagram feed, and they’ve both unfollowed each other on the platform.

Goss.ie has reached out to Charlotte’s rep for a comment.

Charlotte started dating Liam following her nasty split from Joshua Ritchie in November 2019.

The couple called it quits after two years of dating, just weeks after they moved in together in Bolton.

Charlotte was left heartbroken after their split, as Josh signed up to appear on Celebs Go Dating not long after their break up.

In a foul-mouthed rant at the time, the reality star accused Josh of using her for fame.