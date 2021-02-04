Brooklyn Beckham reveals ANOTHER tattoo for fiancée Nicola Peltz

This is the sixth inking he has dedicated to his wife-to-be

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed he has gotten another tattoo for his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

The 21-year-old already has five tattoos dedicated to his wife-to-be, showing off his sixth addition with his 12.2 million Instagram followers.

The ink, located on the back on his hand, reads: “Defining moments. Love of my life, my protection. Nicola Anne Peltz.”

The word “baby” is also inked below Nicola’s name.

Brooklyn’s Spice Girl mum Victoria commented: “Love this!💕’

Athlete Bobby Rich also took to the comment section of the post, writing: “The simplicity is 👌🏼💥”

The amateur photographer got the name ‘Gina’ inked on his arm to honour Nicola’s late grandmother, his fiancée’s name tattooed on the side his neck, and her eyes inked on the back of his neck.

Brooklyn’s tattoo collection also includes a lengthy love letter written by his fiancée, inked on his back.

The tattoo read: “My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are.”

“You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love.”

“I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond.”

“Love always, your future wifey.”

The couple announced their engagement in July, less than a year after they started dating.

Although their wedding isn’t set to take place until 2022, The Sun reported that the couple have already signed a prenuptial agreement to protect their family fortunes.

The Beckham family are worth an estimated £335 million, and Nicola is the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz.