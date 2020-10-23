Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz postpone lavish wedding because it’s ‘too risky’

The couple got engaged over the summer

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have reportedly decided to postpone their dream wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple were planning to wed on both sides of the Atlantic next summer – by hosting two ceremonies in Nicola’s hometown of Florida, and the Beckhams’ estate in the Cotswolds.

However, insiders have claimed Brooklyn and Nicola have now pushed back their plans to wed until 2022.

A source told the Mirror: “They originally told close friends to save a date in September 2021. This week, Brooklyn told his mates they’ve decided to postpone as it’s too risky.”

“And they don’t want the pressure of having to plan and postpone again, and don’t want limits on guest numbers.”

The insider also said the couple may tie the knot in private next year, and then host official celebrations in 2022.

The couple announced their engagement in July, less than a year after they started dating.