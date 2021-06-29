Bernard Brogan shares first photos of newborn daughter – and confirms her name

The sports star recently welcomed his third child with wife Keira Doyle

Bernard Brogan shares first photos of newborn daughter – and confirms her...

Bernard Brogan has shared the first photos of his newborn daughter, and confirmed her name.

The Dublin GAA star and his wife Keira Doyle welcomed their third child at the Rotunda Hospital last week.

Taking to Instagram today, the proud dad shared sweet snaps of their baby girl, who they’ve named Aifric.

He captioned the post: “So grateful for our beautiful baby Aifric!”

“Thanks you @keekib22 for our amazing family and to @rotundahospital for minding both so well! #blessed.”

Bernard and Keira are already parents to twin boys, Donagh and Keadan – who they welcomed in 2018.

The couple tied the knot in Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny back in 2016, and held their reception at the exclusive Mount Juliet hotel.