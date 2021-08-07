Ant McPartlin joined by best man Declan Donnelly as he marries Anne-Marie Corbett

The couple tied the knot today

Ant McPartlin joined by best man Declan Donnelly as he marries Anne-Marie...

Ant McPartlin married his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett in a star-studded ceremony today.

The couple exchanged vows at a church in Hampshire on Saturday, and as expected Declan Donnelly was Ant’s best man on the day.

In photos published by MailOnline, the bride stunned in a dress by popular designer Suzanne Neville.

Ant McPartlin smiles with best man Declan Donnelly as he arrives for wedding to Anne-Marie Corbett https://t.co/jk1z8GOhb6 pic.twitter.com/r1xoTeK1rX — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 7, 2021

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony – including Ant’s showbiz pals Phillip Schofield, David Walliams, Cat Deeley, Dermot O’Leary and Alesha Dixon.

Christine and Frank Lampard were also spotted at the church, alongside Stephen Mulhern.

According to The Sun, the couple will celebrate their nuptials at a lavish country estate.

The 45-year-old proposed to his former personal assistant on Christmas Eve last year, after over two years of dating.

Ant started dating Anne-Marie, 43, following his split from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong.

Ant and Lisa tied the knot back in 2006, but split for good in January 2018 – five months after he sought treatment for his addiction to painkillers and alcohol.

Their divorce was officially finalised in April 2020.