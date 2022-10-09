All the winners at the inaugural Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards

The inaugural Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards took place on Sunday, October 9th, at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire.

Hosted by broadcaster and entrepreneur Gráinne Seoige, the event celebrated women across multiple genres – including business, the arts, social justice and sports.

A special category called ‘Local Hero’ also honoured women put forward by Goss.ie readers who have made an impact in their local area.

Special guest Rosanna Davison received the award for Woman of the Year during the ceremony.

The mother-of-three won praise this year when she helped her Ukrainian surrogate Anastasiia, who carried her first child Sophia, escape to Ireland amid Russia’s invasion of her home country.

She was also recognised for her work in lobbying the government to implement crucial legislation regarding surrogacy in Ireland.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Businesswoman of the Year (sponsored by Google) – Oonagh O’Hagan

Businesswoman of the Year went to the founder of Meagher’s Pharmacy, Oonagh O’Hagan, who has brought the company to new heights in the past few years, in particular focusing on international sales.

She bought Meagher’s Pharmacy on Dublin’s Baggot Street in her early 20s and now has nine pharmacies and an impressive online store at www.meaghers.ie.

Oonagh employs more than 150 people and most recently launched Symprove Ireland, a new distribution company for food supplement Symprove.

Symprove has quickly become a popular health product, which is scientifically proven to restore the balance of good bacteria to the microbiome, and is now involved in clinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease.

Sportswoman of the Year (sponsored by Gym Plus Ireland) – Rachael Blackmore

In sports, Rachael Blackmore took home Sportswoman of the Year.

In 2021, she impressively became the first female jockey to win the Grand National in the race’s 182-year history.

Rachel was named RTÉ’s Sports Person of the Year 2021 and the BBC World Sport Star of the Year 2021, making her one of the most prominent female athletes in the world.

In 2022, Rachel also became the first female jockey to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Rising Star (sponsored by Woulfe) – Rhasidat Adeleke

The winner of Rising Star was sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke, who is already making huge strides in her sporting career.

She is already collecting some fantastic medals, winning a silver medal as part of a team in the 4 x 100m relay at the 2018 IAAF World U20s Championships in Finland, and took home gold at the 2018 European Athletics U18 Championships in Hungary.

In 2021, she became senior national champion followed by winning the 100m-200m sprint double at the European Athletics U20 Championships in Estonia.

Earlier this year, Rhasidat placed fifth in the 400m final at the 200 European Athletics Championships, setting a national record time of 50.53 seconds.

Artist of the Year (sponsored by HYDE Bar) – Lyra

Cork singer Lyra was awarded Artist of the Year, as her star continues to rise both nationally and across the pond.

Known for her incredible voice, and stylish fashion choices, Lyra is having one hell of a career so far.

She launched her first EP W.I.L.D back in 2016, and subsequently signed with Polydor Records and Universal Music the following year.

In 2021, she also joined Boy George, Aston Merrygold, Deirdre O’Kane and Jedward on the panel of Virgin Media One’s talent show The Big Deal.

News Industry Award (sponsored by Dingle Distillery) – Zara King

Virgin Media news reporter Zara King won the News Industry Award, and was praised for her compassionate interviews and detailed reporting during the COVID pandemic.

In recent months Zara reported live from the border of Ukraine, reporting on the true impact of the war, speaking to families who had escaped, and victims who had lost so much.

This year Zara also launched the highly-successful Virgin Media podcast ‘The Group Chat’, where she discusses ongoing news stories.

Trailblazer of the Year – Professor Tess Lambe

Professor Tess Lambe was honoured with the Trailblazer of the Year Award.

The biomolecular & Biomedical Science graduate co-designed the AstraZeneca vaccine, one of the first COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed during the pandemic.

The Kildare native was recently recognised for her contribution to Science and Public Health with the award of an Order of the British Empire (an OBE).

Best Start-Up (sponsored by 1501 Hair Salon) – Riley

The Best Start-Up award went to the founders of Riley, a mail order subscription service for tampons and pads, started by Cork entrepreneurs Aine Kilkenny, Fiona Parfrey and Lauren Duggan.

Designed to take the stress out of being unprepared for your period, Riley’s sanitary products are better for your body as they contain zero bleach, toxins, or chemicals.

Sustainability is one of the company’s core values, and all their products are made using 100% organic cotton, with eco-friendly packaging.

Alongside taking the stress out of our periods, Riley is making a real difference in the world as they’ve partnered with Development Pamoja, an Irish registered charity in Kenya, to provide free sanitary products to young girls.

Writer of the Year (sponsored by Casillero del Diablo) – Emer McLysaght & Sarah Breen

The Writer of the Year award went to Emer McLysacht and Sarah Breen, the creators of the much-loved ‘Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling’ book series.

There have been four instalments of the coveted series over the past five years.

Oh My God, What a Complete Aisling was the best-selling fiction title of 2017, and its sequel The Importance of Being Aisling won the award for best popular fiction book at the 2018 Irish Book Awards.

The third installment Once, Twice, Three Times an Aisling won the same award the following year, and Aisling and the City won the Irish Book Award for popular fiction 2021.

Local Hero (sponsored by EUROSPAR) – Geraldine Mullan

The Local Hero award, nominated by Goss.ie readers, was won by Geraldine Mullan – who has been hailed as an inspiration in both her local community and nationwide.

In 2020, Geraldine’s entire life changed when she lost her husband John and her two children Tomas and Amelia when their car plunged into a river in Donegal. Geraldine was the only family member to survive.

Geraldine, who works in the Oncology Ward of Letterkenny University Hospital, has strived to honour their memory every day. She has already set up the Mullan Hope Centre (Hub Of Positive Energy) in her hometown of Moville in Donegal for the local community to host events.

Geraldine also recently created the Field of Hope, a field in Donegal filled with 250,000 sunflowers which she, along with the farmer who owns the land and groups in the local community, opened up for a weekend to mark the 2nd anniversary of John, Tomas and Amelia’s deaths.

All the winners of each category at the awards were chosen by a highly-esteemed panel of all-female judges.

The judging panel included Irish olympian Derval O’Rourke, Head of External Communications for Google Ireland Julie Dilger, MEP Maria Walsh, Sports Broadcaster Jacqui Hurley, MD of Seahorse Media Debbie O’Donnell, Virgin Media presenter Muireann O’Connell, Founder and MD of Bolter Media Gillian Fitzpatrick, Founder and MD of Unicorn PR & Communications Valerie O’Reilly and Founder & CEO of Goss Media Alexandra Ryan.

This year, the awards were in partnership with Google, Casillero del Diablo, Woulfe and Dingle Distillery.

Guests were treated to a Dingle Gin reception, before sitting down for a three-course luncheon in the stunning surroundings of the Royal Marine Hotel.

During the ceremony, attendees were surprised by a soulful performance by former Miss Ireland Pamela Uba and the current Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon.

Guests also went home with a jam-packed goodie bag – including treats from Gym Plus Ireland, 1501 Hair Salon, HYDE Bar Galway, EUROSPAR, Woulfe, Lir Chocolates, BeautiEdit, ANNUTRI, Blank Canvas Cosmetics, Batiste and Alter Ego Ireland.

Women’s Aid was our official charity partner for the event, and delivered a keynote speech at the awards.

A charity raffle also took place on the day to raise funds for the charity, with amazing prizes up for grabs.

Women’s Aid is a national frontline organisation working to stop domestic violence in Ireland since 1974.

Every day, they prevent and address the impact of domestic violence, including coercive control and all forms of abuse against women and children.

They do this by providing free and confidential support services including the 24hr National

Freephone Helpline on 1800 341 900 and an Instant Message Support Service at

www.womensaid.ie, mornings and evenings, 7 days a week.

They also provide Face to-Face support, small grants and financial assistance for women and support during court proceedings.

They also operate a project for women in high-risk situations and a pioneering programme in maternity hospitals.

Women’s Aid works to building a society with a zero tolerance of domestic abuse and all forms of violence against women by support Women’s Aid to advocate, influence, train, and campaign to reduce the scale of domestic abuse and the damage it causes to women, children and society.