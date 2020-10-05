Alex Pettyfer marries model Toni Garrn in her hometown

The couple got engaged last Christmas Eve

Alex Pettyfer has married Toni Garrn in her hometown of Hamburg, Germany.

The Wild Child star popped the question to the German model on Christmas Eve last year, and took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that they had tied the knot.

Sharing a photo kissing his new wife, the English actor wrote: “Mr & Mrs Pettyfer.”

Sharing the same snap, Toni wrote: “Now you really get to call me wifey ❤️”

Toni shared photos of her bridal look to her Instagram Stories, where she stunned in a silk gown – wearing her blonde hair in effortless waves.

The bride also tried on a straw hat with a black scarf tied around her neck, asking her followers: “Too summer for 10C? NAAA.”

The couple shared the news of their engagement on New Year’s Eve, with Alex sharing a sweet video kissing his fiancée on Instagram.

“Some people marry their best friend. Some people marry their soulmate. I got both,” he captioned the clip.

Toni previously dated Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, while Alex has previously been engaged to both actress Riley Keough and model Marloes Horst.