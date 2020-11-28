The aspiring astronaut captured the nation's hearts on The Late Late Toy Show

Adam King’s dreams of going to space could be coming true

Adam King’s appearance on The Late Late Toy Show was one of the most memorable of the night.

The young boy, who suffers from Brittle Bones, melted the hearts of the nation with his sweet gesture upon meeting Ryan Tubridy, sharing with him his handmade ‘Hug For You’ heart.

Viewers were moved to tears by Adam’s excitement after being reunited with John Doyle, a hospital porter who made his visits to Temple Street’s Children’s Hospital.

During the show, Adam also opened up to Ryan about his dreams to visit space.

Following his heartwarming appearance, Adam received some good news which might make his dreams come true.

The Embassy of Ireland took to Twitter after seeing Adam on the show, writing: “Per aspera ad Astra, Adam. Keep looking to the stars young man.

“In the meantime, we’ll reach out to our friends @NASA & see if they can’t help bring your dreams a little closer.”