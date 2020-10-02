WIN epic weekend brunch platter for 4 people with thanks to Lemon & Duke

This is the perfect way to enjoy dining outside

WIN epic weekend brunch platter for 4 people with thanks to Lemon...

As restaurants in Dublin continue to welcome guests to their outside sections, Goss.ie has teamed up with top Dublin venue Lemon & Duke for the ultimate giveaway.

The popular hotspot has been offering delicious new brunch platters which include the Brunch Meat Platter and the Pancake Platter.

You can enjoy their lovely brunch menu from 12-4pm on Saturdays and 12-6pm on Sundays.

Right now you can get either platter for four with four cocktails or pints of your choice, now that’s a perfect way to spend your brunch time.

Now you can be in with a chance to win a Brunch Platter for four with four cocktails or beers, to enjoy in Lemon & Duke’s outside terrace.

All you need to do is enter via our Instagram page:

*PS the winner will need to be preorder their food before arrival