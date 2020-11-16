The most memorable campmates in I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here history

We've rounded up some of the most iconic moments in the popular series

The most memorable campmates in I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of...

As I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here celebrates their twentieth season this year, viewers have enjoyed endless amounts of entertainment over the years.

The popular series first aired back in 2002, watching celebrity campmates move to the Australian jungle without any comforts, and compete in gruelling Bushtucker Trials in order to win food.

This year’s series has seen a change of location for the first time, as stars moved into Gwrych Castle in Wales.

To celebrate the highly anticipated series return, we have rounded up some of the most memorable campmates throughout the past 18 years of the show.

Gillian McKeith

Scottish TV presenter Gillian McKeith entered the I’m A Celeb Hall Of Fame with one of the most iconic moments on the show.

She entered the jungle in 2010, and was continuously voted for by the public to partake in Bushtucker Trials.

Ahead of a live trial on the show, Gillian infamously collapsed on the ground, meaning she missed out on the challenge.

Gemma Collins

TOWIE star Gemma Collins is known for her dramatics, and she did not disappoint on the 2014 show.

Gemma was left in tears before she even entered the camp, refusing to take the helicopter to the outback.

From self-diagnosing herself with malaria, to claiming she was close to death due to starvation, Gemma put on quite the performance before eventually saying the infamous words: “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here.”

Lady Colin Campbell

Better known as Lady C, Lady Colin Campbell entered the I’m A Celeb jungle in 2015, and caused quite the reaction.

The socialite often argued with her fellow campmates, labelling them iconic one-liners such as “an impertinent old goat”, “buffoons”, and “oiks”.

Katie Price and Peter Andre

One of the jungle’s most memorable love stories took place in 2004, and saw Katie Price and Peter Andre begin their whirlwind romance.

Falling in love in front of viewers eyes, the former couple went on to tie the knot the following year, before divorcing in 2009.

They also share two children, Princess and Junior.

Paul Burrell

Paul Burrell was a servant of the British Royal Household and a butler to Diana, Princess of Wales.

He entered the jungle in 2004, and left viewers in hysterics as he took part in the Bushtucker Trials.

Paul’s most memorable trial was the gruesome Bucktucker Bonanza, with Ant and Dec laughing as they watched his hilarious reactions.

Gino D’Acampo

Gino D’Acampo entered the show in 2009, and went on to be crowned the King Of The Jungle.

The celebrity chef struck up a close friendship with Stuart Manning while on the show, with the duo competing in a hilarious trial together.

The stars attempted a balancing trial in two glass boxes which were suspended over a swampy looking pond, giving each other hilarious directions at the attempted to win meals for camp.