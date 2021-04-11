The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

Netflix are adding loads of new TV shows and movies to their platform this week, so we’ve rounded up our top picks to binge this week.
From new of episodes of The Circle to a true crime documentary as-well as some classic Netflix Originals, there are plenty of flicks to keep you entertained.
Take a look:
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me
Starring Jamie Fox, this new family sitcom sees a single dad try to navigate fatherhood when his teenage daughter moves in with him.
Season one joins Netflix on Wednesday, April 14.
Why Did You Kill Me?
This true-crime documentary takes a look into the murder of 24-year-old Crystal Theobald, and how her family created fake social media accounts to try to track down her killer.
The film joins Netflix on Wednesday, April 14.
Only Mine
This 2019 thriller follows a young girl who finds herself in a deadly game of cat and mouse, after her police officer boyfriend becomes obsessed with her and turns into a dangerous stalker.
Only Mine joins Netflix on Thursday, April 15.
The Circle USA
New episodes of the binge-worthy social experiment are being released on the streaming platform this week.
This show sees people flirt, befriend and catfish their way to winning $100,000.
More episodes will be added to the streaming giant on Wednesday, April 14.
Love and Monsters
This Oscar nominated flick sees Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien) reconnect over the radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee after all of humanity has been forced to live in underground colonies.
Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground and despite all the danger that stands in his way, he decides he must venture out to find his true love.
Love and Monsters joins Netflix on Wednesday, April 14.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Seasons one and two of the hit reality series joined Netflix last year, with more seasons set to join the streaming giant this Thursday, April 15.
The series the lives of affluential women residing in Beverly Hills as they navigate friendship, family and drama.
Into The Beat
This new teenage romance follows a teen ballerina as she discovers hip-hop by chance and is faced with an impossible choice: Does she follow her parents’ footsteps or her newfound passion for hip-hop?
Into The Beat joins Netflix on Friday, April 16.