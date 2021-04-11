We have rounded up our top picks for the week

The best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

Netflix are adding loads of new TV shows and movies to their platform this week, so we’ve rounded up our top picks to binge this week.

From new of episodes of The Circle to a true crime documentary as-well as some classic Netflix Originals, there are plenty of flicks to keep you entertained.

Take a look:

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me

Starring Jamie Fox, this new family sitcom sees a single dad try to navigate fatherhood when his teenage daughter moves in with him.

Season one joins Netflix on Wednesday, April 14.

Why Did You Kill Me?

This true-crime documentary takes a look into the murder of 24-year-old Crystal Theobald, and how her family created fake social media accounts to try to track down her killer.

The film joins Netflix on Wednesday, April 14.

Only Mine

This 2019 thriller follows a young girl who finds herself in a deadly game of cat and mouse, after her police officer boyfriend becomes obsessed with her and turns into a dangerous stalker.

Only Mine joins Netflix on Thursday, April 15.

The Circle USA

New episodes of the binge-worthy social experiment are being released on the streaming platform this week.

This show sees people flirt, befriend and catfish their way to winning $100,000.

More episodes will be added to the streaming giant on Wednesday, April 14.

Love and Monsters