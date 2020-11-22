We've rounded up our top picks for the week

The best films and TV shows coming to Netflix this week

Netflix have released the movies and TV shows joining the platform in the coming week.

From a sporting documentary about a basketball legend, to festive flicks to get you in the mood for Christmas, there is plenty to add to your watch list.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Shawn Mendes will give fans an inside look into his life in this brand new documentary film.

The Canadian singer rose to fame back in 2014 at the age of 15 with his track ‘Life of the Party’.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder drops on Netflix on Monday, November 23.

Hillbilly Elegy

Amy Adams and Glenn Close star in this upcoming drama, following a Yale Law student who is drawn back to his hometown in southern Ohio.

He must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev, who’s struggling with addiction.

As he reflects on his family’s past, the former Marine must also reevaluate his own future.

Hillbilly Elegy joins Netflix on Tuesday, November 24.

The Christmas Chronicles 2

In the two years since Kate and Teddy saved Christmas in The Christmas Chronicles 2, a lot has changed.

Cynical teenager Kate decides to run away from home after a new addition to her family, but is pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus after the North Pole faces a major threat.

The sequel to The Christmas Chronicles joins Netflix on Wednesday, November 25.

A Kid From Coney Island

This sports documentary explores the life and career of former NBA basketball player Stephon Marbury.

After being drafted by the NBA in 1996 and becoming a national sensation, the gifted player navigated the pressures, pitfalls and peaks of his basketball journey.

A Kid From Coney Island hits Netflix on Thursday, November 26.

Sugar Rush Christmas

The popular baking series is back with a festive twist, following a host of talented bakers who compete to create the best Christmas treats.

Candace Nelson, Zumbo and Hunter March are back to pick the best bakers, and will be joined by a host of celebrity guest judges, including Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse.

From Christmas tree cakes to Nutcracker-inspired designs, these bakers pull out all the stops to create festive delights.

Sugar Rush Christmas season two will join Netflix on Friday, November 27.