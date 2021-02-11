Last Minute Gift Guide For Valentine’s Day

We’d like to think most of us are organised when it comes to Valentine’s Day, but realistically, that isn’t always the case…

If you’re someone that always leaves things to the last minute, and you need to get a V-Day gift for your other half ASAP – we’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re looking for a gift to suit a man or woman, we’ve listed some ideas that just might save the day.

Flowers

You can never go wrong with a beautiful bouquet of flowers on Valentine’s Day.

Whether your loved one is a fan of classic red roses or a girly pink bouquet, Flowers.ie have got you covered with their stunning selection of blooms.

They also offer same day and next day delivery across Ireland with a 7-day freshness guarantee, perfect for those last minute shoppers.

Something Sparkly…

If you want to get your other half something particularly sentimental and sparkly, why not get them a nice piece of jewellery?

Keane’s Jewellers, who have an online store, have a gorgeous selection of Valentine’s gifts – including necklaces, bracelets, watches, earrings and rings.

Their pieces have varied price points too, so you don’t need to break the bank on something special.

Check out what they have on offer here.

Huda Beauty The New Nude Palette

If the lady in your life is a makeup lover, give her the best surprise by gifting her a Huda Beauty palette.

The popular beauty brand is now available to purchase in Boots, and there’s tonnes of products to choose from.

Realistically she’ll probably love them all, but we don’t think you can go wrong with the gorgeous New Nude Palette, which features 18 highly pigmented shades.

While the palette is usually €65, you can get it for €52 right now on Boots.ie as they’re currently running a special Valentine’s promotion.

Jane Darcy Candle

With all the evenings we’re spending at home lately, why not treat that special someone to a luxurious Jane Darcy Candle?

These candles make such a lovely gift, and you’ll be supporting an Irish business too.

Jane Darcy have a range of gorgeous scents on offer, retailing at €30 per candle.

Check out their full range here.

One4all Digital Gift Card

If you’re really stuck for gift ideas this Valentine’s Day, you can never go wrong with a One4all Gift Card.

For those who are shopping super last minute, you can purchase a digital gift card on their website right here, which can be sent directly to your loved-one’s phone.

With hundreds of stores and services to choose from, the One4all Gift Card is the ultimate gift of choice.

instax Mini 11

An instax camera would make such a lovely gift this Valentine’s Day.

Fujifilm launched the brand new instax Mini 11, a stylish renewal of the popular mini model, last year.

The camera is available in five different colours, and it also features a one-touch selfie lens – meaning you can easily take some romantic photos together!

The best news? You can pick one up from HarveyNorman.ie for the reduced price of €74.95 right now.

Life Style Sports Gift Card

Like we said before, if you’re stuck for gift ideas this Valentine’s Day, you can never go wrong with a good voucher.

Life Style Sports is Ireland’s largest sports retailer, offering everything from gym gear to casual wear.

Purchasing a gift card from them couldn’t be easier, as you can do so online in three simple steps right here.

If your loved-one prefers shopping for themselves, this would make the perfect gift this V-Day.

Amazon TV Fire Cube

The Amazon TV Fire Cube is such a great gift for those who love streaming movies and box sets online.

The media player features a wide range of apps, including Prime Video, Netflix, Amazon Music, and YouTube – making boredom a thing of the past.

It also include an Alexa voice remote, so your loved-one can turn on their favourite show from across the room.

We found one available online at Curry’s PC World for €129.

Something Personalised…

If you want to gift something sentimental on Valentine’s Day this year without breaking the bank, why not have something personalised?

ReadsDirect, based in Dublin, offer a range of personalised goods – which can be delivered nationwide.

Whether you want to gift a mug with a sweet photo on it, or a canvas depicting your happiest memory – they have something for everyone.