Krispy Kreme unveil limited edition heart-shaped doughnuts ahead of Valentine’s Day

Krispy Kreme have unveiled their new limited edition heart-shaped doughnuts just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The doughnut company have teamed up with Swizzles Love Hearts to create a special range of sweet treats, perfect for your galentine, partner or to self-indulge on.

With 12 Valentine’s messages to choose from, you can pick up an individual doughnut for just €2.95, or choose your own dozen for €18.95 with messages such as “My hero”, “BFF”, “I love you” and “Happy” on them.

The green doughnut includes a chocolate kreme filling, while the pink features a strawberry and sherbet kreme filling.

The yellow treat tastes like lemon and sherbet, while the purple has a sherbet kreme filling.

To be in for the chance of winning this exclusive collector’s item, head over to the Krispy Kreme Instagram @KrispyKremeIRL, Twitter or Facebook pages for more details on how to enter.

