Here's our top picks for the week ahead

Here’s what is coming to Netflix this week

Netflix has been keeping us entertained during the lockdown, adding new shows and movies each week.

This week, the streaming giant are adding a brand new interactive show, a limited psychological thriller, and a popular game show.

Take a look at our top picks this week:

Wheel Of Fortune

Wheel Of Fortune is a popular American game show that first debuted in 1975.

Contestants must solve word puzzles to win cash and prizes determined by spinning a giant carnival wheel.

Seasons will be joining Netflix on Monday, February 15.

The Crew

The Crew is a brand new American comedy television series which takes part in a National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) garage.

Kevin James stars as the chief mechanic of a struggling racing team.

The sitcom joins Netflix on Monday, February 15.

Animals on the Loose

Bear Grylls stars in this interactive special, as he tracks down the wildlife that has mysteriously escaped from a sanctuary.

You must help Bear complete a series of three missions in the 45 to 90 minute special, including tracking down a hungry lion and stopping more animals from escaping.

Animals on the Loose joins Netflix on Tuesday, February 16.

Amend: The Fight For America

Will Smith is joined by a host of stars, including Mahershala Ali, Diane Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Pedro Pascal and Yara Shahidi in this docuseries exploring the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

In the trailer for the six-part series, the actor explains: “The Fourteenth Amendment is a promise of equality for all. It says we are all deserving of empathy and dignity.”

The social and cultural series joins Netflix on Wednesday, February 17.

Behind Her Eyes

Based on the number one best-selling novel by Sarah Pinborough, this psychological thriller follows the entangled lives of single mother Louise and married couple Adele and David.

The series promises to be romantic, thrilling and twisted at the same time, with a shocking ending.

Behind Her Eyes joins Netflix on Wednesday, February 17.