Here’s what is coming to Netflix in May

Netflix are adding a host of new TV shows and films to their platform next month.

From a psychological film starring Amy Adams, to Jack Black’s classic feel-good flick School of Rock, there will be plenty of additions to keep you entertained.

Here are all the movies and TV shows we know are joining Netflix in May so far:

May 1

Below Deck (Multiple Seasons) – This popular US reality series profiles a group of young people who work aboard multimillion dollar yachts.

– This popular US reality series profiles a group of young people who work aboard multimillion dollar yachts. Eagle Eye (2008) – Shia LaBeouf headlines this thriller about two strangers that are attached to a terrorist threat.

– Shia LaBeouf headlines this thriller about two strangers that are attached to a terrorist threat. Premonition (2007) – Fantasy mystery starring Sandra Bullock.

– Fantasy mystery starring Sandra Bullock. School of Rock (2003) – Jack Black stars as an amateur rock enthusiast who takes up his friend’s job by posing as a substitute teacher in this hit comedy.

– Jack Black stars as an amateur rock enthusiast who takes up his friend’s job by posing as a substitute teacher in this hit comedy. The Fourth Kind (2009) – Horror mystery from director Olatunde Osunsanmi.

– Horror mystery from director Olatunde Osunsanmi. The Italian Job (2003) – The rebooted action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and Charlize Theron.

May 2

Colony (Season 3) – The third and final season of the sci-fi series starring Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies.

May 4

Selena: The Series Part 2 – The second part of the biopic on Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music and an iconic Mexican-American pop star.

– The second part of the biopic on Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music and an iconic Mexican-American pop star. Trash Truck (Season 2) – Kids cartoon series about a giant truck and his best friend Hank continuing their adventures together.

May 5

Lava Ka Dhaava (Season 1) – Indian spin-off of the reality series where contestants aren’t allowed to touch the floor.

– Indian spin-off of the reality series where contestants aren’t allowed to touch the floor. The Circle (Season 2 – Finale) – The finale of the hit reality series airs on May 5.

– The finale of the hit reality series airs on May 5. The Last Days (1998) – Oscar-winning documentary set during WW2 recapping the harrowing events of the cleansing in Hungary.

– Oscar-winning documentary set during WW2 recapping the harrowing events of the cleansing in Hungary. The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness (Limited Series) – Crime docu-series about journalist Maury Terry, who becomes obsessed with investigating murders linked to a satanic cult.

– Crime docu-series about journalist Maury Terry, who becomes obsessed with investigating murders linked to a satanic cult. Upin&Ipin (Season 11) – Children’s animation about five-year-old twin brothers Upin and Ipin.

May 6

And Tomorrow the Entire World (2020) – German crime-drama about an anti-fascist law student who infiltrates a regional neo-Nazi group to find out more about a planned attack that threatens her friends.

May 7

Girl from Nowhere (Season 2) – Thai series returning for season 2.

– Thai series returning for season 2. Jupiter’s Legacy (Season 1) – The first of the brand new titles to come out of the Netflix superhero universe, Millarworld.

– The first of the brand new titles to come out of the Netflix superhero universe, Millarworld. Men in Black: International (2019) – Starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Agent M, a probationary member of the MIB, teams up with Agent H and uncovers a sinister plot that reveals a traitor in the organisation aiding an alien invasion.

– Starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Agent M, a probationary member of the MIB, teams up with Agent H and uncovers a sinister plot that reveals a traitor in the organisation aiding an alien invasion. Milestone (2021) – Indian drama about a bereaved trucker who faces the threat of losing his job.

– Indian drama about a bereaved trucker who faces the threat of losing his job. Monster (2021) – New drama starring Jennifer Hudson, Kelvin Harrison Jr, John David Washington, A$AP Rocky and Tim Blake Nelson. Monster follows 17-year-old Steve Harmon, an honor student who is charged with felony murder, and becomes embroiled in a complex legal battle where he could face life in prison.

– New drama starring Jennifer Hudson, Kelvin Harrison Jr, John David Washington, A$AP Rocky and Tim Blake Nelson. Monster follows 17-year-old Steve Harmon, an honor student who is charged with felony murder, and becomes embroiled in a complex legal battle where he could face life in prison. The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019) – The animated Illumination movie continuing the story of Max and his pet friends.

May 9

Super Me (2019) – Chinese fantasy drama about Sang Yu, a man with the ability to extract antiques from his dreams into the real world. Almost overnight his newfound wealth draws the attention of a ruthless gangster.

May 10

The Corrupted (2019) – Crime-thriller starring Sam Claflin and Timothy Spall.

– Crime-thriller starring Sam Claflin and Timothy Spall. Deadly Switch (2019) – Indie thriller that sees a foreign exchange student become the target of a stalker, and moves in with her roommate’s family, who would do anything to get their daughter back.

– Indie thriller that sees a foreign exchange student become the target of a stalker, and moves in with her roommate’s family, who would do anything to get their daughter back. It Is Never Too Late (1956) – Classic Swedish movie about a woman going through a bitter divorce, and moves herself and her children in with her mother.

– Classic Swedish movie about a woman going through a bitter divorce, and moves herself and her children in with her mother. The Outlaw and His Wife (1918) – Classic silent movie centered around a stranger who comes to work at a farm.

May 11

Motherland (Season 2) – British comedy series about middle-class parents and the everyday challenges they encounter.

May 12

Brightburn (2019) – Superpowered horror that unofficially tells the story of “what if Superman was born evil.”

– Superpowered horror that unofficially tells the story of “what if Superman was born evil.” Dance of the Forty One (2021) – LGBTQ Mexican series.

– LGBTQ Mexican series. Oxygen (2021) – French sci-fi survival film about a woman waking up in a cryogenic unit with no memory.

– French sci-fi survival film about a woman waking up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. The Upshaws (Season 1) – New sitcom about a working-class African American family, who struggle to make it work and make it right without the blueprints to do it.

May 13

Castlevania (Season 4) N – The final season of the video-game anime series.

May 14

Ferry (2021) – Dutch spin-off movie to the series Undercover available now on Netflix.

– Dutch spin-off movie to the series Undercover available now on Netflix. Haunted (Season 3) – More real-world testimony of scary haunted sightings.

– More real-world testimony of scary haunted sightings. I Am All Girls (2021) – German thriller.

– German thriller. Jungle Beat: The Movie (2021) – Animated animal adventure where an alien grants the zoo animals the ability to speak.

– Animated animal adventure where an alien grants the zoo animals the ability to speak. Ma (2019) – Horror thriller starring Diana Silvers and Octavia Spencer.

– Horror thriller starring Diana Silvers and Octavia Spencer. Move to Heaven (Season 1) – K-Drama centered around two trauma cleaners and the stories they uncover.

– K-Drama centered around two trauma cleaners and the stories they uncover. The Heroic Legend of Arslan (Season 1) – Classic anime series from the 1990s.

– Classic anime series from the 1990s. The Strange House (2021) – German family horror.

– German family horror. The Woman in the Window (2021) – Amy Adams stars in this psychological thriller about an agoraphobic woman who witnesses something she shouldn’t while watching the seemingly perfect family who live across from her.

May 15

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 2) – Sports-based anime series.

May 16

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (2015) – Animated family adventure with the classic character.

– Animated family adventure with the classic character. Dad’s Army (2016) – The reboot of the classic sitcom starring a huge lineup of British stars including Michael Gambon, Toby Jones, Bill Nighy and more.

– The reboot of the classic sitcom starring a huge lineup of British stars including Michael Gambon, Toby Jones, Bill Nighy and more. Highlander (1986) – Classic fantasy adventure from director Russell Mulcahy about the immortal Connor MacLeod who fought in 1536 and now must do the same in “modern” day New York City.

– Classic fantasy adventure from director Russell Mulcahy about the immortal Connor MacLeod who fought in 1536 and now must do the same in “modern” day New York City. The Doors (1991) – A biographical depiction of 1960s rock band singer Jim Morrison aka the ‘Electric Poet’.

– A biographical depiction of 1960s rock band singer Jim Morrison aka the ‘Electric Poet’. The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) – Eddie Murphy returns in the fat suit for more carnage.

May 19

Who Killed Sara? (Season 2) – The hit Spanish crime mystery returns to wrap up the story.

May 20

Special (Season 2) – Ryan O’Connell stars in this semi-autobiographical series based on his memoire.

May 21

Army of the Dead (2021) – A crack team of mercenaries plots a heist during the zombie apocalypse. Directed by Zack Snyder.

– A crack team of mercenaries plots a heist during the zombie apocalypse. Directed by Zack Snyder. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) – The third season of the animated series set in the Jurassic Park universe.

May 26

The Divine Ponytail (2021) – Italian biopic on former professional footballer Roberto Baggio.

May 27

Eden (Season 1) – Sci-fi anime series from Justin Leach about a pair of robots secretly raising a young girl.

May 28 Lucifer (Season 5B) – The second half of the devil detective series. Lucifer, a demon, returns from hell to reside in Los Angeles and runs a club. He soon gets involved with the local police and assists them in solving tricky criminal cases.

– The second half of the devil detective series. Lucifer, a demon, returns from hell to reside in Los Angeles and runs a club. He soon gets involved with the local police and assists them in solving tricky criminal cases. The Kominsky Method (Season 3) – Final season of the incredibly underrated Chuck Lorre comedy series.