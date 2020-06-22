COMPETITION: Win a YEAR’S supply of the new TanOrganic Self-Tan Dark Mousse

We have teamed up with TanOrganic for the ultimate tan giveaway.

Following on from TanOrganic’s natural and organic tanning range, TanOrganic is thrilled to announce the launch of Self-Tan Dark Mousse.

And we are giving one Goss.ie reader a full YEAR’S supply. All you have to do is enter our competition over on our Instagram page.

The dark mousse glides on with an instant colour and develops into the darkest shade yet which leaves your natural skin tone up to three to four times darker with just one application.

As with all TanOrganic products the Self-Tan Dark Mousse gives a gorgeous natural bronzed glow.

Now for the magic bit, formulated with natural and organic ingredients, this product is like no other on the market. It contains 70% organic Aloe Vera juice and is rich in Hyaluronic acid and Argan Oil which hydrate and nourish the skin.

Hyaluronic Acid helps reduce the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles retaining moisture to the skin, creating a plumping effect. When the skin is protected and hydrated, increased skin cell production can take place, as the skin isn’t busy fighting for hydration.

This leads to smoother, plumper skin cells. Your skin will not only glow but its texture will become more moisturised over time when using this product.

This lightweight & ultra-moisturising mousse is simple to apply & glides over the skin like

silk. It contains no fake tan smell, no parabens, toxins, alcohol or drying agents.

The formula consists of natural ingredients, with food colourings acting as the colour guide which allow for a deeper colour while also nourishing and moisturising the skin – leaving the dry & patchy skin days behind you.

Speaking about the launch of TanOrganic Self-Tan Dark Mousse, Brand Creator and Founder Noelle O’Connor said: “In answer to the growing trend of customers applying two layers of self-tan to achieve their desired depth of colour we have added a new, dark shade which will deepen your natural skin tone by up to three to four shades after just one application.

“TanOrganic have waited years to release a Self -Tan Dark Mousse. Creating such a masterpiece of pure organic hydration is no easy feat and took years to get right.”

“A bad dark tan application is the equivalent of an obvious toupee, everyone knows it’s not real and that’s why wanted to perfect this formulation before launching. Finally, the most luxurious natural moisturising Self -Tan Dark Mousse is here and we are so excited to see what our customers think.”

For best results, leave mousse to develop on skin for 4-6 hours before washing off.

The TANORGANIC SELF-TAN DARK MOUSSE is available exclusively online at TanOrganic.com from €34.99 while stocks last