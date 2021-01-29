Bebo is officially making a comeback as a ‘brand new social network’

People are VERY excited about this

Bebo is officially making a comeback next month, as a “brand new social network”.

The site was originally founded in 2005, and became one of the biggest social media platforms in the mid-2000s.

However, Bebo’s popularity declined around 2009, when users started moving over to the likes of Facebook.

Years after the site was shut down, Bebo.com will go live once again next month.

Currently in private beta, the site is only available to access with a password, which has been given to a select number of people.

A statement on the homepage reads: “Bebo is coming back in February 2021 as a brand new social network. We are currently in private beta. If you’ve been invited please enter the password below.”

Bebo has also warned former users that all their old data and photos were lost “many years ago” and are “not recoverable”.

The site’s comeback has received a huge reaction on social media, as former users are hoping the new Bebo will include some of the site’s old features.

BEBO is coming back. I repeat BEBO is coming back. Lol, this could be very interesting. Remember when you would fight your friends because you weren’t in the top 12 friends 😭. Also fighting to get the ‘love’ hearts for the day😂 take me back! — Paola M (@EmpressPaola) January 29, 2021

Bringing this back for the day that’s in it 😆#Bebo pic.twitter.com/N2zFqiYPBA — iRadio (@ThisisiRadio) January 29, 2021

I mean yeah, sure why not. For the year thats in it #Bebo pic.twitter.com/CxExa2NvIi — Seán Connolly (@TheSonicScrew) January 29, 2021

🚨THIS IS NOT A DRILL🚨 BEBO IS BACK TO SAVE 2021! Twitch, owned by AMAZON, bought Bebo in mid-2019, so is this their entry into the Social Media World? What do you guys think?🤔#amazon #twitch #bebo pic.twitter.com/oGhnL7mTTh — Kirsten-Ria (@KirstenRiaa) January 29, 2021