Get your Christmas shopping done early!

12 sites that have ALREADY started their Black Friday sale

Black Friday isn’t until next week (November 27th), but a few retailers have decided to start their sales early this year.

The annual event, which takes place at the end of November, sees stores kick start the Christmas shopping season by offering customers some epic offers and discounts.

So with that being said, Goss.ie have compiled a list of all the sales already happening – so you can start shopping early, and get your hands on some sweet discounts.

With epic deals on beauty, fragrance and electrical products, Boots.ie has got to be your first port of call for some bargains.

There are great reductions and deals on huge brands this year – such as MAC, Clinique, and even Huda Beauty.

Online retailer Littlewoods Ireland is home to big brands galore.

Here you’ll find savings on everything from shoes and clothes, to watches, beds and appliances.

At the moment, they have an incredible offer on Apple Airpods, which would make a great gift this Christmas.

The popular headphones are currently reduced from €169 to €145.

DID Electrical are offering some early deals ahead of Cyber Monday and Black Friday, which includes massive savings on homeware appliances, TVs, and other technologies.

From soundbars to headphones, to cameras and FitBits, you can shop their early offers HERE.

Curry’s PC World are promising unbeatable prices during their current Black Tag sale, with savings on laptops, coffee machines, and appliances.

Check out the latest deals on their range HERE.

Amazon started their Black Friday deals at the end of October, with a huge range of savings across a variety of categories.

From Secret Santa ideas, to toys and technologies, there is plenty to choose from in the sales, available HERE.

The Black Friday sales are the perfect time to purchase your Christmas gifts, and Smyths Toys Superstores have kicked off their offers early.

The toy store has slashed prices on a range of popular products, including LEGO collections and cuddly toys.

As always, Harvey Norman are offering huge savings on a range of items this year, as part of their Black Friday sale.

The deals include up to 50% off homeware, up to 30% off TVs, and a discount of up to €300 off laptops.

Check out all the early savings HERE.

Book retailer, Eason, are offering amazing savings as part of their Black Friday sale.

Customers can get 50% off a range of books, and 25% off top picks using the promo code ‘BLACK’ at check out.

Debenhams are offering up to 50% off a range of products, as part of their Black Friday sale.

Whether your shopping for clothing, homeware, or kids toys – you’re sure to nab a bargain.

The Euronics Black Friday sale has up to 50% off TVs, up to 30% off laptops and up to 25% off tablets, and phones.

Not to mention they also have everything you need from fridges and cookers, to FitBits and headphones.

Meaghers Pharmacy have tonnes of amazing deals on their website for Black Friday.

With up to 50% off brands including Blank Canvas, Color Wow and Spotlight, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Buy It Direct are offering up to 50% off a range of items as part of their Black Friday sale.

Whether you’re shopping for kitchen appliances or a brand new bed, you’re sure to find some bargains.