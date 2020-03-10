Mel B accuses former nanny of being Stephen Belafonte’s ‘mistress’

The singer previously accused the nanny of being a "homewrecker"

Mel B has accused her former nanny of being her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte’s “mistress”.

The Spice Girl made the claim in legal papers filed in LA, just days after finding out her former nanny Lorraine Giles still cares for their eight-year-old daughter Madison.

According to The Sun, Mel has claimed Stephen told their daughter to refer to Lorraine as “Jenny”, so Mel wouldn’t find out about their apparent relationship.

In the court documents, Mel also explained that she found out Lorraine was still caring for Madison after the eight-year-old told her older sister Phoenix.

Mel said Phoenix was shocked by what Madison told her, because she knew her mother and Stephen have a “confidential agreement” banning Lorraine from being near her family.

Mel said: “I am shocked that our daughter would be forced to perpetuate a lie formed by her father simply to keep his mistress/girlfriend/nanny out of trouble.”

“It is psychologically abusive for our little girl to be forced to keep secrets for her father or be made to believe that she cannot share what she wants… with her mother.”

Mel previously accused Lorraine of wrecking her marriage to Stephen, and branded her a “homewrecker” back in 2017.

Two years later, the Spice Girl was forced to pay out $1.8 million to settle a lawsuit, after Lorraine accused her of defamation.

Mel and Stephen are in the midst of another nasty court battle, as they’re both fighting for full custody of Madison.