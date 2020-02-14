The presenter is due in court next month over her assault charge

Caroline Flack breaks social media silence for the first time this year

Caroline Flack has broken her silence on social media for the first time this year.

The 40-year-old hasn’t posted anything on Instagram since Christmas Eve, after she was charged for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

On Thursday night, the TV presenter shared sultry photos of herself, posing with her French bulldog Ruby.

Avoiding any negative attention, Caroline turned off the ability to comment underneath her post.

Caroline was arrested at her home for assault by beating on December 12, after getting into a row with her boyfriend Lewis in the early hours of the morning.

The 40-year-old appeared in court later that month, and prosecutors accused her of hitting Lewis with a lamp while he slept, over fears he was cheating on her.

Officers also claimed that the pair were both covered in blood when police arrived at her home.

Caroline pleaded not guilty to common assault, and was released on bail until her trial in March.

Lewis, 27, also appeared in court to support Caroline, and has denied claims that she hit him with a lamp.

A judge banned Caroline from having any form of contact with Lewis, but it’s believed the pair are still in a relationship.