Trailer for season four of Stranger Things confirms major character is still ALIVE

Trailer for season four of Stranger Things confirms major character is still...

The first teaser trailer for season four of Stranger Things has landed – and it confirms some very exciting news.

During the season three finale, fan favourite Jim Hopper (David Harbour) seemingly died when he sacrificed himself to save others.

However in a preview clip for the upcoming season, Jim appears very much alive, but seems to be trapped in Russia.

Alongside the teaser clip, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer said: “We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper.”

“It’s not all good news for our ‘American;’. He is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other.”

“Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything…

“Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”