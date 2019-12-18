THIS is the most complained about TV moment of the decade

The shocking moment garnered tens of thousands of complaints

The “punch gate” a scandal between Roxanne Pallette and Ryan Thomas is the most controversial TV moment of the decade.

The incident occurred on Celebrity Big Brother on August 30th, 31st and September 1st of 2018.

According to new figures released by media watchdog Ofcom, the episode of the highly popular show sparked 25,327 complaints.

In the episode, former Emmerdale actor caused uproar when she falsely accused Corrie star Ryan Thomas of intentionally punching her.

Roxanne declared herself ‘the most hated girl in Britain” after the incident.

After the incident, Ryan walked away as the winner of the show.

Celebrity Big Brother is the most complained-about TV programme of the decade.

In second place was an episode from last year’s Loose Women. In the episode, and argument broke out between Coleen Nolan and Kim Woodburn.

Third on the list was 2015’s mock documentary UKIP: The First 100 Days.

The show portrayed a fictional future for the UK, depicting how it would be run if the UK Independence Party won the General Election.