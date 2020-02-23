This couple have gone from strength to strength throughout the series

The WINNERS of the first Winter Love Island have been crowned

Paige Turley and Finley Tapp have been crowned the winners of Winter Love Island 2020.

The announcement was made by Laura Whitmore during tonight’s live final.

Siannise and Luke T were the runners up, coming in second place.

An amazing moment for an amazing couple. Here’s when Paige and Finn became your winners 🎉💜 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/d40SawUDtv — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 23, 2020

Luke M and Demi came in third place, while Jess and Ched came fourth.

Fans voted in their droves for Paige and Finn to win, after they had their ups and downs in the villa, but always shared a united front and remained loyal.

From nights in the Hideaway to teaming up for hilarious challenges, the couple always made the audience laugh and spawned tens of thousand of tweets.

“We have just won Love Island!” Congratulations Paige and Finn, we can’t wait for the housewarming invite 😉 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/M51egUw3Zu — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 23, 2020

After being crowned the winners, Paige and Finn were both given golden envelopes, with a £50k cash prize in one of them.

Paige ended up opening the lucky envelope, but decided to split the money with Finn – meaning they’ll take home £25k each.

Finn told presenter Laura Whitmore that the couple will be spending their winnings on a deposit for an apartment when they move in together.