Netflix confirm THIS fan favourite will return for another season

Netflix have confirmed that their popular hit show You will return for a third season.

In a teaser shared to their Instagram, the streaming platform confirmed another season.

At the end of December, the show’s actor Penn Badgley accidentally let it slip in an interview that the show was tipped to return.

“New Year, New You,” the teaser states.

While they have not confirmed when we can expect the series to air, the teaser hints it will be out this year.

Sera Gamble & Greg Berlanti developed the series is based on the novels You and Hidden Bodies both by Caroline Kepnes.

The series follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer who becomes completely obsessed with any woman he falls in love with.

As of December 2019, the first series of the show has been streamed over 43 million times.