Love Island: This is who’s DUMPED from the villa as new boys shake up the re-coupling

Love Island: This is who’s DUMPED from the villa as new boys...

Tonight on Love Island the villa was shaken up by a very dramatic re-coupling, the second of the season.

New boys Luke M and Luke T entered the villa and last night they both took Jess and Siannise on dates.

On tonight’s show Luke M took Paige and Sophie on further dates meanwhile Luke T took Leanne and Rebecca.

During tonight’s re-coupling girls were given the power to choose which boy they wanted to couple up with.

Things took a dramatic twist when Siannise had to choose between Connagh and Nas.

She was once interested in Connagh and was previously in a friendship couple with Nas.

Inevitably she chose Nas meaning Connagh became the second Islander to be dumped from the villa.

Siannise expressed disgust with bombshell Rebecca who chose Luke T, as that is who she wished to pick during the re-coupling.

Sophie chose to re-couple with Connor after being coupled up with Connagh.

Leanne chose to remain coupled-up with Mike and Jess went for Justin Bieber look alike Luke M.

Paige coupled up with Finley, and Shaughna remained coupled up with Callum.

Love Island continues Sunday on Virgin Media One at 9 pm.