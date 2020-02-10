Love Island: Romance sparks between Luke M and Demi

“I honestly think that Demi is an incredible girl..."

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, the villa residents are still reeling from the aftermath of Casa Amor.

However, two newly single villa residents are interested in getting to know one another.

Luke M was recently told by Casa Amor newcomer Natalia that she isn’t feeling any spark between them, leaving him free to get to know other people.

Meanwhile, Demi is single after being dumped by Nas after her returned from Casa Amor with newcomer Eva.

With Luke M effectively single in the villa, Mike pulls him for a chat to see if he might be interested in the flame-haired beauty.

Mike asks Luke M: “What do you think of Demi?”

Luke M replies: “She’s such a nice girl.”

Mike says: “I honestly think that Demi is an incredible girl and I think maybe cast a glancing eye on her a little bit and see what she’s about. Be open.”

In the Beach Hut Luke M teases: “I think that I kind of have to give it a chance and see where things go with Demi and see what kind of happens.”

Meanwhile, Demi admits: “We’re both in a way single together. We both sort of looked at each other and thought, ‘Why have we not pursued this before?’ I’m excited to see if we do gel.”

And leaving nothing to chance, Siânnise and Luke T set about creating a date for the pair on the daybeds that evening, which viewers can tune in to see tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.