Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield share touching tribute to Caroline Flack

"In a world where you can be anything, be kind."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield delivered a touching tribute to Caroline Flack while presenting last night’s Dancing on Ice.

The Love Island presenter died on February 15th in her London apartment. Her family have confirmed the death in a statement, and have asked for privacy at this time. She was just 40 years old at the time of her death.

Phillip and Holly were visibly emotional as they gave their respects on last night’s show.

Phillip emotionally said: “We’d like to begin tonight’s show by taking a moment to remember Caroline Flack in light of yesterday’s awful news.”

Holding back tears, he continued: “We wanted to say that our hearts go out to her family and friends.”

Holly said: “Many of us on the show knew Caroline as a friend and we’ll all miss her enormously.”

Referring to a social media post made by Caroline last year, Holly said:

“As Caroline recently posted, In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

ITV also released a statement, sharing that the ITV staff have been “devastated” by the loss of Caroline.

“Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact Samaritans on 116 123 for emergency support, or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.