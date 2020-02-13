Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival announce additional special guests and events

Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival have added a raft of additional special guests and truly unmissable events to this year’s programme.

In a major coup, the festival will host the world premiere of Citizens of Boomtown – the true personal story of the inimitable Boomtown Rats immortalised on screen, produced and directed by long-time friend Billy McGrath for BMG Films (London).

With exclusive access to personal archives and interviews with the re-grouped Boomtown Rats, the documentary digs deep into the private world of one of the best rock bands of all time – who not only changed themselves, they also played a huge role in changing Ireland, and with Bob Geldof’s vision, revolutionised the world.

Bob and the ‘Rats’ will rock the red carpet at Cineworld on March 3rd, for what is sure to be one of the most talked about nights during the festival.

The festival will also host an exclusive Behind the Scenes event with Oscar nominated director Lenny Abrahamson, on creating the highly anticipated TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s international literary phenomenon Normal People.

With exclusive clips and personal insights from Abrahamson, the 12 part drama stars rising talents Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal in this exquisite and compulsive modern love story about how two people can profoundly impact each other’s lives.

Produced by award-winning Element Pictures (The Favourite, Room, The Lobster, Dublin Murders) for BBC Three in partnership with Hulu, it’s a ‘not to be missed event’ at The Light House Cinema on February 28th.

Additional mega talented guests confirmed for the festival include: lead actors Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers: Infinity War) and Tom Glynn-Carney (Dunkirk), who join Mark O’Halloran at the Irish premiere of Rialto, based on O’Halloran’s award winning play Trade.

The line-up also includes George MacKay (Captain Fantastic), fresh from the Oscars for Sam Mendes’ epic award-winning war film 1917, whilst visionary Irish director Lee Cronin (Hole in the Ground) will inspire and excite the upcoming generation of industry talent at the inaugural First Frame student film-maker event.

