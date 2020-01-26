Suzanne Jackson opens up about the death of family member

Suzanne Jackson has taken to Instagram to share a personal tribute a late family member.
The leading Irish beauty mogul shared that her husband Dylan’s grandmother Colette has passed away.
Uploading a beautiful image from her wedding day to Dylan, Suzanne confirmed the loss.
“What a lady, and her style was always next level” Sue wrote.
“A wonderful grandmother to Dylan & we are so glad we got to share the most special day of our lives with her in 2017.”
“We adored her. RIP, you’ll be missed Colette. I know you’ll be watching over us 💫 #mrsoconnor.”
Dylan also took to social media to pay tribute to his grandmother.
Sharing another sweet snap from the wedding day, he simply captioned the post with RIP.
Fans and friends of the couple have been leaving their condolences in the comment section.