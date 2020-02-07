The pair have finally opened up about their romance

Johnny Ward reveals when his relationship with Emily Barker became romantic

Johnny Ward has finally revealed when his relationship with Emily Barker became romantic.

The Fair City star was partnered up with pro dancer Emily on RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars last year, and ended up making it to the final.

However, their relationship didn’t become romantic until a few months after they finished filming Dancing With The Stars.

Speaking to Keith Walsh on RTÉ 2fm today, Johnny said their relationship developed when they reunited for the Dancing with the Stars tour later in the year.

He explained: “I was like, YOLO, just tell her how you feel and thankfully, my goodness me thankfully, Emily somehow – I have no idea how – felt the same.”

Johnny also praised Emily for looking after him when his dad passed away toward the end of the series.

“She really looked after me and gave me a shoulder to cry on, and you don’t forget those things,” he said.

Listen to full interview here: https://soundcloud.com/ rte2fm/johnny-and-emily/s- 411jH