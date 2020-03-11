Dancing With The Stars boss reveals whether semi-final will go ahead amid coronavirus fears

Dancing With The Stars boss reveals whether semi-final will go ahead amid...

The semi-final of Dancing With the Stars will go ahead this Sunday, despite rising concerns about the coronavirus.

As of today, there are 34 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, but that number is expected to rise significantly in the coming days.

Public events across the country have been cancelled in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus, including next week’s St. Patrick’s Day parades.

Despite ongoing concerns, DWTS boss Larry Bass has confirmed the semi-final of Dancing With The Stars, which is filmed in Ardmore Studios in Bray, will go ahead this weekend.

He told the Irish Mirror: “We’re contracted to go ahead with it no matter what. We’ve been in planning today for the final, for Sunday week — We’ve got that locked and signed off.”

“We’re not changing anything but obviously we have to react and have contingencies if we’re requested by RTE and the public health services to change what we do.”

“I really think in terms of the numbers we’re dealing with, we’re very much at the low end of risk,” Larry said. “Unless you’re going to shut down and lock everyone in their homes, that’s what you’d really have to be at to shut something as small as our audience.”

“We have to follow any rules and regulations set out by the authorities but, at the moment, we’re planning on business as usual.”

Larry also confirmed there is usually less than 300 people in the audience on Sunday nights, and that hand sanitiser will be available to everyone in attendance.

The Shinawil producer also said audience members have been emailed and asked not to attend on Sunday if they are feeling unwell, to reduce the risk of people being infected.

Ryan Andrews, Lottie Ryan, Aidan Fogarty and Grainne Gallanagh will go head-to-head this weekend, in a bid to secure a place in the DWTS final next Sunday.