The Cambridge royals’ family Christmas card has been revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent out personalised Christmas cards this year.

The cards showcase an adorable family portrait of the royals.

Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and their three children Louis, Charlotte and George can all be seen in the wholesome family image.

A Christmas card from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, which I share with all members of the @aircadets. We send HRH and her family all best wishes for Christmas and hope to see her again in 2020. pic.twitter.com/crOjpLDmfi — Comdt AC (@ComdtAC) December 18, 2019

Prince William and Louis pose on the back of a motorcycle, as Kate and the other children stand alongside them.

Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty shared a snap of the card on her Twitter page today.

The message inside the card says: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

The card is finished off with a black pen signature reading “Catherine.”