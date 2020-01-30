Prince Harry loses complaint against the Mail on Sunday

The Duke and Duchess launched a complaint against the newspaper in April

Prince Harry has reportedly lost his complaint against the Mail on Sunday.

The Duke of Sussex lodged a complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organisation in April relating to an article published by the newspaper claiming that Harry had “misled” the public.

The Duke claimed that the newspaper’s article “Drugged and tethered… what Harry didn’t tell you about those awe-inspiring wildlife photos” was inaccurate because it stated that he had purposefully misled the public.

The article contained photographs of the Prince with wild animals from his shared Instagram account with wife Meghan Markle.

In the article, the newspaper spoke about the “spectacular photographs of African wildlife” shared on the social media account to mark Earth Day.

The article claimed that that the photographs “don’t quite tell the full story” and said that Harry had “notably avoided explaining the circumstances in which the images were taken”.

Today the regulator has revealed that the publication did not breach accuracy standards.

In the dismissal of the claim, IPSO said that Harry claimed: “he had not misled the public by failing to explain the circumstances in which the photograph of the elephant had been taken”.

It added that he also said: “The article was inaccurate in claiming that he had sought to mislead the public by deliberately publishing an edited version of the photograph”.

In a separate incident, his wife Meghan is suing the Mail on Sunday for allegedly breaching her copyright.

The Duchess of Sussex claims that the newspaper illegally published parts of a letter that she sent to her father Thomas Markle.

Her father recently confirmed that he will testify against her in court.