Prince Harry and Meghan Markle admit closing their office has been a ‘saddening’ process

Are they doing the right thing?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have admitted that closing their Buckingham Palace office has been a “saddening” process.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the couple had to say goodbye to 15 staff members, as they’ve had to close their Institutional Office.

Harry and Meghan’s time as senior working Royals comes to an end on March 31st, which will mark the start of their ‘transition period’.

The couple shed more light on their ‘transition period’ today, when they shared a statement on their website.

A part of the statement reads: “Based on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s desire to have a reduced role as members of The Royal Family, it was decided in January that their Institutional Office would have to be closed, given the primary funding mechanism for this official office at Buckingham Palace is from HRH The Prince of Wales.”

“The Duke and Duchess shared this news with their team personally in January once they knew of the decision, and have worked closely with their staff to ensure a smooth transition for each of them.”

“Over the last month and a half, The Duke and Duchess have remained actively involved in this process, which has understandably been saddening for The Duke and Duchess and their loyal staff, given the closeness of Their Royal Highnesses and their dedicated team.”

In the same statement, the couple also confirmed that they will no longer use the ‘Sussex Royal’ title, after their time as senior working Royals comes to an end on March 31st.

The statement on their website reads: “While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal.’”

“For the above reason, the trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed.”

“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

Last month, the Duke of Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to quit their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

According to Buckingham Palace, the couple will take part in at least six more engagements before March 31.

Harry is scheduled to attend the Invictus Games Choir Visit on February 28 alongside Jon Bon Jovi, and the official opening of the Silverstone Experience on March 6 with Lewis Hamilton.

Harry and Meghan will also attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, and the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

Then their final engagement will be with the entire royal family at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

From April 1st onwards, the couple will be represented through their UK foundation team, after closing their Buckingham Palace office.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also become privately funded members of The Royal Family, with permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests.