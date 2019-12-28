Meghan Markle and Prince Harry trademark Sussex Royal as a brand

The application sees the pair trademark everything from team building events to newspapers and magazines

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have submitted an application to trademark “Sussex Royal” as a brand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex use the branding as the username on their Instagram account.

In an application submitted on June 21st, the couple have asked to trademark the brand for use on a number of products.

The application was published on the UK Government’s Intellectual Property Office website on December 20th.

List of goods and services registered under the trademark include: printed matter, clothing, charitable fund raising, social care services and education.

Items covered include magazines, newspapers, calendars, caps, t-shirts, pyjamas, charitable collections, team building training, webinars and health and wellness training.

While it is speculated that the couple may wish to cash in on their brand, it is also likely that he pair are protecting their brand from use by third parties.

The royal couple are spending their son Archie’s first Christmas away from home in Canada.

The pair broke royal tradition by not spending the festive season with the Queen in Sandringham, instead opting for a quiet celebration with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.