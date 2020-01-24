Sorcha Richardson, Jafaris and Fontaines D.C among acts confirmed to play at Choice Music Prize

The awards take place in March

Sorcha Richardson, Jafaris and Fontaines D.C among acts confirmed to play at...

Sorcha Richardson, Jafaris and Fontaines D.C are among the acts announced to perform at the Choice Music Prize.

They will join the line-up of Junior Brother, Maija Sofia, Mick Flannery and Daithi.

The event which will take place on March 5th at Vicar Street will crown the winner of Album of The Year 2019.

Soak, Junior Brother, Jafaris, Sorcha Richardson, Daithi and Mick Flannery are all shortlisted for the award.

Girl Band, Fontaines D.C, Lankum and Maija Sofia are also nominated.

Previous winners of the coveted prize include Villagers and Delorentos.

Irish Song of the Year will also be announced.

The night will be broadcast on 2FM from 7 – 11 pm.

Highlights from the show will also be aired on RTE at the later date of Sunday March 15th.

Tickets for the event are on sale now.