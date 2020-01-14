Nikkie Tutorials comes out as transgender after blackmail threats

Nikkie de Jager, better known by her YouTube channel name NikkieTutorials, has come out as transgender.

The makeup artist, who has almost 13 million subscribers, shared the news about herself in a video, which has accumulated over 14 million views.

The beauty guru explained that she was happy she could now share this part of her life story with her followers, but revealed that she has been “blackmailed” in the past.

“Some of you may still question why in the intro I said that I didn’t think today would be the day. I’ve always wanted to share the side of my story with you, I just wanted to do it under my conditions,” she explained.

“But apparently, we live in a world where other people hate on people that are truly themselves. I have been blackmailed by people that wanted to ‘leak’ my story to the press, and at first, it was frightening.”

“It was frightening to know that there are people out there that are so evil, that they can’t respect someone’s true identity. It is vile, and it is gross.”

Addressing the alleged attempted blackmailers directly, she said: “And I know you are watching this. They said they wanted to leak this because I’m lying or that I don’t want to tell my truth or because they feel like I’m too scared for people to know who I truly am, but I’m not scared.”

The star thanked her family and partner for their unwavering support.