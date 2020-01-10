The Gossies 2020: TV Personality Of The Year – Sponsored by Dr. Paw Paw

The Gossies 2020: TV Personality Of The Year – Sponsored by Dr....

The Gossies 2020 are back with a bang, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before!

This year, our glitzy awards bash will be hosted by TV presenter and Dancing With The Stars contestant Brian Dowling, who will keep everyone entertained on the night.

The black tie event, which has a fairytale theme, takes place on January 31st at The Mansion House in Dublin’s city centre.

TV Personality Of The Year, our newest category, is sponsored by Dr.PAWPAW.

Irish people have been making waves on the small screen both at home and abroad over the past year.

From Maura Higgins becoming our favourite feminist badass on Love Island, to the Cabra Girls cracking us up on Gogglebox Ireland – all of these nominees have had their own big TV moment.

Vote for your TV Personality Of The Year below: