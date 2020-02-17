The annual fundraising event took place over the weekend

PICS: Stars step out in style for the annual Blossom Tree Ball

The third annual Blossom Tree Ball hosted by Pippa O’Connor Ormond was held last night 15th February The Mansion House.

Glamorous and stylish guests braved the wind and rain were out in force to enjoy the wonderful surroundings of The Round Room at The Mansion House.

The evening kicked off with a cocktail reception at 37 Dawson Street, after which guests enjoyed a delicious four-course gourmet dinner with wines sponsored by Brancott Estate.

As guests entered The Round Room, they were serenaded by top London act The Function Band who kept guests dancing until late in the night.

Brian Ormond was the MC for the evening with Barry Murphy on hand to conduct the auction.

Of course, Pippa O’Connor was in attendance on the evening and stunned in a regal gown by Roland Mouret.

This year’s event was in aid of raising funds for The Jenny McGovern Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Database in association with the St Vincent’s Foundation and St Vincent’s University Hospital.

Jenny Mc Govern suffered a devastating Pancreatic Cancer diagnosis in August 2018, before passing away in August of 2019.

One of Jenny’s final wishes was to help others. She wanted her death to be used as a catalyst to raise the profile of this awful disease, and was the inspiration behind this year’s fundraiser.

The event was attended by celebs and influencers alike, including Claudine Keane, Aimee Connolly, James Patrice and Tara O’Farrell.